A child poses for a photo with a Backpack Buddies bag of food. (Submitted by Backpackbuddies.ca)

A child poses for a photo with a Backpack Buddies bag of food. (Submitted by Backpackbuddies.ca)

B.C. food-aid programs seeing spike in hungry students amid high inflation, grocery costs

The school year began on Sept. 6, after a summer of inflation rates reaching as high as 8 per cent .

  • Sep. 7, 2022 2:25 p.m.
  • News

By Anna Burns, Black Press Media

Due to the rising cost of living and inflation, many food-aid programs in B.C. are expecting to see an uptick in the number of students coming into the classrooms hungry and without food.

The school year began on Sept. 6, after a summer of inflation rates reaching as high as 8 per cent.

In their July report, Stats Canada said that while gasoline prices dropped in July, the cost of groceries rose once again.

Emily-anne King, the co-founder of B.C.-based food-aid charity Backpack Buddies, told Black Press Media Wednesday (Sept. 7) that the organization has been seeing “skyrocketing demand.”

READ MORE: Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher

Every Friday morning, Backback Buddies is one of a handful of organizations that delivers bags of food to schools in communities across the province. The bags are then given to children in need before they leave for the weekend.

King said in one week alone, they have added 500 children and six new B.C. communities to their program.

In June, King spoke with the Canadian Press and said they expected to help about 2,100 kids weekly this summer. They now help over 4,500.

“We are mindful that children receiving support never feel singled out and that no one is made to feel like there’s something wrong or abnormal about their family’s circumstances,” the organization states on its website.

The need for food is not just specific to one region of the province, but is “widespread, deep routed and province-wide,” Kind said.

According to a 2016 report by the BC Center for Disease Control, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Toronto, one-in-nine households in B.C. is considered food insecure.

King encouraged teachers to visit backpackbuddies.ca if they see a child that could benefit from receiving a bag of food.

READ MORE: Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Child advocateEducationPoverty

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. tourism mecca finally poised to stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean
Next story
Last of six officers injured in Saanich bank shooting released from hospital

Just Posted

The construction of seven towers to expand cellular service on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew has begun, says Rogers Communications. (File - Shutterstock)
In Sooke, Highway 14 cellphone service upgrade begins

First responders line up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7 as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (Submitted photo)
Last of six officers injured in Saanich bank shooting released from hospital

The City of Langford plans to build baseball fields, a spray park and a playground on a recently purchased 13-acre site. (Courtesy of the City of Langford)
Langford looks to repurpose fill site into recreation space

An Oak Bay Police Department car parked outside the office on Monterey Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Security cameras tampered with during Oak Bay home break-in

Pop-up banner image