B.C. government, Blueberry River First Nations reach land management agreement

Blueberry River First Nations, located 70 kilometres north of Fort St. John, and the provincial government have signed what both sides call an historic agreement after a 2021 court decision. (BRFN photo)

The Blueberry River First Nation and B.C. government have reached an agreement on how to determine land, water and resource stewardship under the nation’s Treaty 8 rights.

The agreement follows a 2021 B.C. Supreme Court ruling that found B.C. had infringed upon Blueberry Rivers Treaty 8 rights because of the cumulative impacts of decades of industrial development in the nation’s area located in B.C.’s northeastern corner.

Litigation had started in 2015 and the provincial government decided against appealing the decision, which prohibited the provincial government from green-lighting further projects. It also directed the parties to negotiate a collaborative approach to land management and natural resource development that protects the treaty rights of the First Nation.

The agreement includes a $200-million restoration fund for lands disturbed by industrial activity and an implementation fund of $87.5 million.

In a news conference Wednesday (Jan. 18). Chief Judy Desjarlais of the Blueberry River First Nations said the agreement will allow current and future generations of her peoples to carry on their way of life by ensuring a healthy environment and resources.

“This agreement provides a clear pathway to get the hard work started on healing and restoring the land, and start on the joint planning with strong criteria to protect ecosystems, wildlife habitat and old forests.”

Premier David Eby said he always believed that negotiation instead of litigation would be the way forward for achieving Reconciliation and strengthening vital government-to-government relationships.

“This historic agreement between British Columbia and Blueberry River First Nations not only brings more predictability for the region and local economy but it helps ensure that we are operating on the land in partnership to ensure sustainability for future generations.”

The $200-million restoration fund will be in place by 2025. The Blueberry River First Nations will also receive $87.5 million as a financial package over three years with the prospect of additional revenues through petroleum and natural-gas revenue sharing and provincial royalty revenues in the next two fiscal years.

The agreement does not end disturbances through petroleum and natural-gas activities, but limits them annually to 750 hectares, with some areas to be entirely off-limit to new disturbances. The agreement also includes a new planning regime for oil and gas activities as part of a planning approach and curtails forestry activities.

Tristan Goodman, president and chief executive officers of The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, said the agreement between the province and Indigenous communities in northeast B.C. provides much-needed clarity to move forward with natural gas development.

More to come…

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

