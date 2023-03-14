B.C. government expanding post-secondary tuition waiver for former youths in care

Program will be available to former youths in care of any age starting this summer

Selina Robinson, B.C.’s minister of post-secondary education, joined by Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley, announces the expansion of the province’s tuition waiver program for former youths in care at a press conference Tuesday, March 14, at Vancouver Island University. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Any British Columbians who were youths in care in the province will be able to have their tuition fees waived whenever they’re ready to pursue post-secondary education.

The provincial government, at a press conference Tuesday, March 14, at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island University, announced the expansion of the tuition waiver program. The waiver was previously available to former youths in care between the ages of 19 and 26, but starting Aug. 1, it will become available to former youths in care of any age.

“Our government wants to ensure that all former youth in care can access post-secondary education and skills training which will open up doors and opportunities and help them thrive,” said Selina Robinson, minister of post-secondary education, in a press release. “Removing the age restriction for waived tuition will reduce barriers to post-secondary education, support people in pursuing good-paying and meaningful jobs, and support a more inclusive, balanced and diverse workforce.”

The waiver can be applied to degree, diploma and certificate programs, as well as apprenticeships and continuing education. Additional grants of up to $3,500 will also be available for education expenses such as textbooks and tech.

The province says approximately 1,900 students have benefited from the program since it began in 2017, with $13 million in tuition and fees waived over the years. The government calculates that the expansion of the program will cost $19.2 million over three years and support an additional 1,000-1,500 students.

