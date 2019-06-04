Pelvic pain is one of the potential early symptoms of cervical cancer for women. (Supplied)

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

The Canadian government has invested $10 million into cervical cancer research and prevention.

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer if diagnosed early on through timely physicals.

READ MORE: Kelowna oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

“We know too many cervical cancers are still diagnosed at the last stage of the disease, and our government is investing in research to change that,” Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said. “This funding will support Dr. Gina Ogilvie and her team at the Women’s Health Research Institute at BC Women’s as they explore new strategies to better prevent and treat cervical cancer for all Canadians.”

The funding will be fractioned over a five-year span to support national cervical cancer research. Initiatives will be led by world-renowned physician and researcher Dr. Gina Ogilvie and her team at the Women’s Health Research Institute at BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre, the B.C. Elimination of Cervical Cancer Task Force, and her colleagues at the Gynaecological Cancer Initiative.

“Our team has the convergence of skills, expertise and frankly, the passion to move forward and be the global catalyst to eliminate cervical cancer,” Dr. Gina Ogilvie said.

READ MORE: Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Studies will focus on the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and screening methods and how to implement them across the country.

Cervical cancer most commonly affects women between the ages of 35 to 59.

In 2017, approximately 1,550 Canadian women were diagnosed with cervical cancer and an estimated 400 died from it, according to statistics on cervical cancer.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich church hosting anti-SOGI speaker received more than $10,000 in permissive tax exemptions last year

Just Posted

Advocates in Victoria push for the ban of single-use containers by 2020

Locals want Victoria City Council to draft a bylaw to ban disposable takeout containers

Senior sailor en route to Victoria after near-disaster during trip around the world

Jeanne Socrates is slated to take the record as the oldest person to sail the world in a solo trip

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Observant employee at Hillside centre noticed movement and rescued kitten

Saanich church hosting anti-SOGI speaker received more than $10,000 in permissive tax exemptions last year

The District of Saanich is currently reviewing permissive tax exemptions

D-Day: An effort like none before or after

425,000 casualties occurred on both sides of the conflict between June 6, 1944 and Aug. 30

Monterey installs playground climber to kids’ delight

VIDEO: Students race to the top of Oak Bay’s newest climbing apparatus

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Save-On-Foods donates $2 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital

At the annual Miracle Weekend Telethon

Employee shaken as central Island liquor store robbed at gunpoint

Disguised suspect nabbed cash, ran away from Arlington Inn Beer and Wine in Nanoose Bay

Most Read