B.C. government urges fire safety ahead of long weekend

Province hoping message mitigates wildfire risk

The British Columbia government, with the aim of mitigating wildfire risk, is urging residents to be fire safe heading into the long weekend. (File photo)

Hold on to your butts… or at least don’t recklessly discard them.

The British Columbia government is sending out a message encouraging people to responsibly dispose of cigarette butts and to follow proper campfire protocol — among a handful of other recommendations — as the upcoming long weekend approaches. The aim: to mitigate wildfire risk.

“Unseasonably warm and dry conditions in parts of the province this spring have resulted in higher fire danger ratings in some areas, so British Columbians are urged to exercise caution with any allowed fire use over the Canada Day long weekend,” the message, sent as a news release, reads.

“B.C.’s landscapes can dry out quickly and sometimes it doesn’t take much to spark a wildfire. Human-caused fires are completely preventable and unnecessarily divert crucial firefighting resources away from naturally occurring wildfires.”

Read also: ‘Irresponsible’ cigarette tossing blamed for two brushfires on Pat Bay highway

Read also: Langford fire douses six fires in two days – five from cigarette butts

Read also: Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

The B.C. Wildfire Service responded to 405 wildfires between April 1 and June 26, according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. About 70 per cent — or 293 — of those fires are suspected to be caused by people.

Residents and vacationers planning to start a campfire are urged to follow proper safety and precautions. Smokers must dispose of cigarette butts and other smoking material responsibly. And those planning to light fireworks should know that some regions prohibit the devices.

According to the ministry, anyone who lights a campfire is legally responsible for making sure the fire does not escape.

Campfires are currently permitted throughout the province — at least within the B.C. Wildfire Service’s jurisdiction — but the ministry is encouraging people to check with their local governments for any potential burning restrictions or bylaws.

Natural resource and conservation officers conduct regular patrols, looking out for high-risk activities, the ministry’s message reads.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Living flag takes shape on Legislature lawn

Just Posted

Living flag takes shape on Legislature lawn

Canada Day Living Flag aims to be largest in country third year running

Local student does 100 volunteer hours in one month, earns civic service award

Tristan Pakosh received a Victoria police award for his work

Boat strikes responsible for East coast whale deaths – what’s causing B.C.’s whale deaths?

Around 70 dead grey whales have been found washed ashore in Pacific North West and B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of Oak Bay teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Get ready for the second baby squirrel season of the year

Second grey squirrel litter to arrive around July or August

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

One in three in B.C. choose road trips over flights for vacation: poll

About 75 per cent of people in B.C. say they’re concerned about how air travel impacts environment

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rescue teams searching for woman on Mount Heather near Lake Cowichan

Woman, 55, was hiking with friends on June 26

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Most Read