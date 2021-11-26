Commissioner Austin Cullen looks at documents before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks at documents before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. grants Cullen Commission six more months to file money laundering report

Hearings and submissions that were to be completed several months ago did not finish until October

An inquiry commission has received a six-month extension to file its final report into money laundering in British Columbia.

A statement from the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in B.C. says the provincial government has approved a deadline extension to May 20 from Dec. 15.

It says inquiry commissioner Austin Cullen asked for more time to complete his report, because hearings and submissions that were to be completed several months ago did not finish until October.

The statement says the commission held 138 hearing days, heard from 198 witnesses and received 1,063 exhibits comprising more than 70,000 pages.

Cullen, a B.C. Supreme Court judge, was appointed in 2019 to lead the public inquiry after several reports said the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash linked to organized crime was affecting B.C.’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The inquiry’s mandate includes making findings of fact on the extent, growth and methods of money laundering, and making recommendations.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. money laundering inquiry could have lessons for other provinces: lawyer

money laundering

Previous story
‘Pup-up’ parks in Saanich yield positive results
Next story
Liberals, NDP pass motion to resume hybrid format in House of Commons

Just Posted

Sooke Lake Reservoir is on the brink of exceeding its capacity. (Photo courtesy CRD)
‘Unprecedented’ weather causing Sooke Lake reservoir to fill up

Al Smith, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, says having more modestly priced housing in the area would help it attract and keep workers in the face of an aging workforce. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce)
Better housing options needed, says Saanich Peninsula chamber boss

Saanich’s summer pop-up dog parks pilot project attracted hundreds of in-person pet owners and dogs, and nearly 600 online survey respondents. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
‘Pup-up’ parks in Saanich yield positive results

Officials break ground on The Commons at Royal Bay. Development in the area will continue following rezoning approval that allows for further commercial and residential construction. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood kicks off development on sections of Royal Bay with bylaw approval