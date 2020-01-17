Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’Moks updates media on Coastal GasLink’s eviction during a press conference Jan. 7. (Thom Barker photo)

B.C. Green Party interim leader to visit Wet’suwet’en camps

MLA Adam Olsen stands behind First Nations

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs invited B.C. Green Party interim leader MLA Adam Olsen to visit their camps in northern B.C. this weekend.

“As the new interim leader of the B.C. Green Party, I believe it is important to be engaged on these issues, and I am honoured to be invited by the hereditary chiefs into their territory,” said Olsen, MLA for Saanich-North and the Islands and a member of Tsartlip First Nation. “My goal is to encourage a peaceful process moving forward. I have also reached out to meet with the local RCMP detachment.”

READ ALSO: Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication

B.C. recently passed Bill 41, Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which works towards respects for the human rights of Indigenous peoples.

“The Coastal Gaslink pipeline and other projects were approved under a past framework that we have all agreed does not work, a framework that we rejected when we passed Bill 41 in collaboration with the First Nations Leadership Council. … Now it is time for governments to show that they stand behind those principles in a clear and transparent way and to come together with First Nations to work through these challenges.”

Olsen will be in the Wet’suwet’en area from Saturday morning until Sunday evening. He will be escorted by Chief Na’Moks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keating Elementry receiving earthquake upgrades
Next story
VIDEO: The Victoria byelection leads a selection of today’s news stories

Just Posted

Funds raised through off-road cycling event will help improve Central Saanich bike trails

Tripleshot Cycling Club presents $3,000 cheque to Nature Trails Society

Victoria’s Spencer Castle damaged in early morning fire

Crews say foul play not suspected

B.C. Green Party interim leader to visit Wet’suwet’en camps

MLA Adam Olsen stands behind First Nations

Speeding Alaska driver tells VicPD police chief he knows how to drive in the snow

Chief Const. Del Manak saw the speeder while driving on Highway 17

Victoria byelection scheduled for April 4

The byelection will replace former Coun. Laurel Collins

VIDEO: The Victoria byelection leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 17

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Most Read