B.C. Green Party interim leader to visit Wet’suwet’en camps

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs invited B.C. Green Party interim leader MLA Adam Olsen to visit their camps in northern B.C. this weekend.

“As the new interim leader of the B.C. Green Party, I believe it is important to be engaged on these issues, and I am honoured to be invited by the hereditary chiefs into their territory,” said Olsen, MLA for Saanich-North and the Islands and a member of Tsartlip First Nation. “My goal is to encourage a peaceful process moving forward. I have also reached out to meet with the local RCMP detachment.”

B.C. recently passed Bill 41, Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which works towards respects for the human rights of Indigenous peoples.

“The Coastal Gaslink pipeline and other projects were approved under a past framework that we have all agreed does not work, a framework that we rejected when we passed Bill 41 in collaboration with the First Nations Leadership Council. … Now it is time for governments to show that they stand behind those principles in a clear and transparent way and to come together with First Nations to work through these challenges.”

Olsen will be in the Wet’suwet’en area from Saturday morning until Sunday evening. He will be escorted by Chief Na’Moks.

