B.C. Greens introduce all-women slate for Victoria, Saanich and Oak Bay ridings

BC Green party leader Sonia Furstenau introduced four candidates for the Oct. 24 election on Sept. 30 in Oak Bay. From left: Jenn Neilson for Victoria-Beacon Hill, Annemieke Holthuis for Victoria-Swan lake, Kate O’Connor for Saanich South, and Nicole Duncan for Oak Bay-Gordon Head. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

BC Green party leader Sonia Furstenau was in Oak Bay on Wednesday to introduce four candidates for the ridings that fall in Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay in the upcoming election.

Greater Victoria School District trustee Nicole Duncan assumes the Oak Bay-Gordon Head candidacy vacated by outgoing MLA and former BC Green party leader Andrew Weaver.

Sonia Furstenau Introduces an all women South Island slate.

Annemieke Holthuis Victoria-Swan lake; Kate O’Connor Saanich South;

Nicole Duncan Oak Bay-Gordon; Head; Jenn Neilson Victoria-Beacon Hill. pic.twitter.com/5GZO7bOwI5 — Travis Paterson (@TravisAPaterson) September 30, 2020

Community art and sustainability activist Jenn Neilson, who has a doctorate in philosophy of law, assumes the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding. Lawyer Annemieke Holthuis will represent the Victoria-Swan Lake riding and young Kate O’Connor, who turns 18 on Oct. 9, will represent Saanich South.

"I am delighted to announce this exciting slate of candidates today,” said leader @SoniaFurstenau. “BC needs more MLAs who will stand up for their communities rather than simply toeing the party line." View candidates here: https://t.co/fWt0d9Wyj2 #bcpoli #BCElection2020 pic.twitter.com/PhwCkhwWZ7 — BC Green Party (@BCGreens) September 30, 2020

“It’s really unprecedented to be part of a slate that is made entirely of women, and I’m proud to stand among these passionate, intelligent women politicians and I hope to see more women step up and be part of political life,” Duncan said. “It’s not an easy decision to make, to be suddenly thrust into the political limelight, it doesn’t come easy.”

The Green party also announced Andy MacKinnon will run in Esquimalt-Metchosin and Mehreen Chaudry will run in Burnaby-Deer Lake.

