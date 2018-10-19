B.C. high school teacher faces sexual assault charges

A Mt. Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

A former West Kelowna teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and an attempt to obstruct justice.

Court documents indicate that West Kelowna resident Brad Michael Furman, 29, was in court Wednesday and will return Oct. 25 for an arraignment hearing —the appearance where he will hear the charge against him in the presence of a judge and he will be able to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

READ MORE: FORMER COP SENTENCED AFTER CREEP CATCHERS STING

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 16 and May 1 2018.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan public schools, said that Furman is no longer employed with the district and his last day of work at Mount Boucherie Secondary was in May 2018.

“Student safety is our number one priority and whenever there is an indication that’s at risk we act swiftly and use all of our resources, including RCMP,” said Kaardal.

Furman is not in custody. A $10,000 surety has been posted. Among his bail conditions are a ban on going near any school in the Central Okanagan and he’s not allowed to possess a cellphone or any other device that can access the internet.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs
Next story
Tent city leader has no intention of paying Oak Bay bill

Just Posted

Four-sailing wait at BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal

Full vessels create long waits on Friday afternoon

City of Victoria chooses not to send Vic-Alert surrounding BC ShakeOut

In the event of a real earthquake no alert will be sent

‘Think about impairment in the workplace’ suggests WorkSafeBC

Suggestions for detecting and dealing with cannabis use at work

Record breaking number of voters went to advance polls across Greater Victoria

Victoria’s advance voters have quadrupled in the past 10 years

Oak Bay police ‘patient’ but ready to make arrests if campers don’t leave

Vehicle access restricted to waterfront segment of Uplands Park

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members could go on rotating strikes as early as Monday

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

B.C. jury finds man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016

Most Read