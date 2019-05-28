B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

On May 18, a 100 Mile House homeowner was working on his house when he located what was believed to be dynamite in the crawl space.

The homeowner reported it to local police who in turn reported the finding to the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) in Surrey.

Members of the EDU flew up immediately, attended the residence and confirmed it was explosives and seized the six sticks of dynamite. EDU safely disposed of the dynamite.

RELATED: Homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

This is an example of how to appropriately deal with found explosives. If any finds what they believe to be dynamite, blasting caps call the local RCMP as they can become very unstable if deteriorated and then moved. The EDU is specially trained in how to deal and safely dispose of these items.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon
Next story
One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Just Posted

Local Coast Salish artist sees his work displayed in Downtown Victoria

Dylan Thomas designed four banners that are now hanging on Douglas Street

Lavender Farm brings back goat yoga with extra cuddles

No kidding, classes cut but goat cuddling sessions now available

Saanich signals Victoria it wants to proceed with caution during assembly process

Saanich council signs off on terms of reference for future citizens’ assembly

U.S. knocks Canadian team out of London 7s Cup playoffs

Victory against Argentina and Japan secured quarterfinal appearance

Sooke girl, 9, donates hair to support kids with cancer

The program helps sick kids in B.C. with custom wigs

Injuries, frostbite and death: Victoria man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Vancouver Island RCMP looking for man who offered ride to young girl

Man approached girl at bus stop

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association’s Community Challenge a ringer

New players are always welcome, regardless of age

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Most Read