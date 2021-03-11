The former Speed Source Fitness building on Otter Point Road has been used as a shelter for Sooke’s homeless population since last July. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The former Speed Source Fitness building on Otter Point Road has been used as a shelter for Sooke’s homeless population since last July. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

B.C. Housing extends contract to house homeless in Sooke

Contract extended to April 30

BC Housing has extended a lease that will allow the Sooke Shelter Society to continue providing temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The shelter will continue to operate at 2197 Otter Point Rd. until April 30. The current lease at the 20-bed shelter was set to expire on March 31.

ALSO READ: Sooke homelessness report highlights lack of services in rural communities

“The extension will support the time needed to renovate the Hope Centre before the transition of clients to the building from the Otter Point Road temporary shelter and allow for the continued support of a much needed warm, safe and secure place to sleep for people who are experiencing homelessness in the community,” Tim Chamberlin, a spokesman for BC Housing said.

BC Housing will continue to provide operational funding for the shelter, which provides guests with a clean bed, food and access to a washroom. The operator will continue to ensure people are following pandemic health guidelines, including physical distancing.

The province recently announced two new housing projects in Sooke that will provide 75 affordable rental homes for people with low to moderate incomes, along with 33 supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

Although a comprehensive count is not available, 37 Sooke residents were identified as homeless in the Greater Victoria 2020 Point in Time Count, 73 people in the first six months of 2020 at the Sooke Shelter Society and, in a survey on hidden homelessness, 46 people indicated they felt at risk of homelessness. It is not clear whether there is an overlap between the three sources.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing and HomelessnessSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria, province won’t meet March 31 goal of sheltering encampment residents
Next story
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek suspect after stabbing on Pandora Avenue

Suspect described as Caucasian man with a heavy build, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt

A homeless camp on the outskirts of Victoria. The Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness thinks ending homelessness is 'within reach.' (Victoria News)
Victoria, province won’t meet March 31 goal of sheltering encampment residents

Goal to house those living in parks delayed to the end of April

The Greater Victoria School District has announced people may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 at Victoria West Elementary School on March 2, 3 or 4. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
COVID-19 exposure discovered at Victoria West Elementary School

Students, staff and parents may have been exposed March 2, 3 or 4

Ken Lavigne and band perform March 13 in a livestream from Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Screenshot/Youtube)
Vancouver Island tenor Ken Lavigne brings latest show to the comfort of your home

Cheekily titled, 3 Knights with a Tenor, show runs March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Actor KJ Apa, who plays the character Archie in Riverdale, snaps a photo with a fan outside of Gabby’s Country Cabaret, aka the “Whyte Wyrm” while filming for the show on the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)
Riverdale star KJ Apa spotted in Sooke

Staff at Western Foods spot ‘Archie Andrews’

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

Most Read