B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Conservation officers charged two hunters from the Lower Mainland last week near Princeton.

RCMP received a complaint Thursday of illegal hunting on Black Mine Road, according to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

“We attended and found two males from the Lower Mainland had shot a deer in a no-shooting area and on private property,” he said. The deer was seized and donated to a First Nations community, and the men were charged under the Wildlife Act with illegal harvest of wildlife and discharging a fire arm in a no-shooting area.

Parsons said the combined fines totalled about $1,000.

“They were remorseful,” he said. “They said they saw the deer and panicked. It was actually shot within a couple of hundred metres from a residence so it’s fortunate that only the deer was injured.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change
Next story
Ottawa to purchase a 6th Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

Just Posted

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

BC Ferries predicts potential travel trends for 2020

With more than 22 million travellers in 2018, infrastructure looks at accommodating ride-sharing

Online sexual exploitation leads to jail time for Central Saanich man

Seamus Weeks will be on sex offender registry for life

Smash your leftover Halloween pumpkin in Greater Victoria

Drop it from a tall building or shoot it from a slingshot

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Marine Detective reveals new humpback feeding strategy

Researchers first to record “trap-feeding” method around the North Island waters

Most Read