B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

Uncertainties surrounding moose populations in several central Interior management units have prompted the government to hold off on announcing fall Limited Entry Hunts.

The B.C. Limited Entry Hunting Regulations Synopsis 2018-2019 was published this week, with bull moose hunts in the Canim Lake/100 Mile House area, 150 Mile House to Horsefly, Moffat Lake and Quesnel Lake areas east of Williams Lake, as well as west and north of the Fraser River between Williams Lake and Quesnel all listed as TBD, or to be determined.

“There are additional uncertainties around these specific hunts that we are alerting hunters to as they make their draw selections,” said a spokesperson for the fish and wildlife branch Thursday, noting recent studies indicate bull/cow ratios in Zones 5-01, 5-02B, 5-02C, 5-13A, 5-13B and 5-14 are below provincial minimum targets.

“Tentative LEH authorizations may vary based on the speed of recovery actions that are ultimately employed. Management options are still under review.”

The spokesperson said that review, and ongoing collaboration with First Nations, will help inform final decisions on moose hunting in the North Chilcotin for fall 2018.

Some of the zones in which bull/cow ratios are not meeting minimum targets were also heavily impacted by the 2017 wildfires, such as the Nazko and Riske Creek areas.

READ MORE: Moose hunting banned in Cariboo wildfire zones

READ MORE: TNG supports project to recover moose

READ MORE: First Nation band bans mushroom harvest in West Fraser Complex fire area

“While wildfire can have beneficial impacts to wildlife, we are assessing whether increased sightability will be a factor in hunter success on a precautionary basis.”

The government said it expects the final determinations on LEH authorization numbers will be made in late May, a few days before the draw is run.

Dan Simmons, who has long lobbied for the banning of antlerless moose hunts, said this latest news, which confirms the dire state of the moose population, is disappointing.

“It shouldn’t have gotten to this point. They have got to get smart with their management and stop the killing of antlerless moose.”

Previous story
WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis
Next story
B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Just Posted

Sudden rise in overdose calls exhausts Victoria police officers’ naloxone supplies

Five overdose calls resulting in one death exhaust Victoria Police department’s naloxone supply

Elephant seal claims Gonzales Beach for its annual moulting

Confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Hundreds of students participate in WE Walk for Water event

350 students from Greater Victoria took part in a walk for access to clean water

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

With the new Johnson Street Bridge operational, here what’s next

Plazas, walkways and adjustments to lights among the projects still in the works

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Memorial held at Camosun for National Day of Mourning

Union reps and local politicians gathered at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus to… Continue reading

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Saanich Special Olympians look to get on a roll for national bowling championships

Bowling trio heading to Prince Edward Island to compete in Special Olympics championships

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Most Read