File photo of Taylor Van Diest. Image: Facebook

B.C. killer’s second sentencing hearing starts today

Cherryville man who killed Armstrong teenager in 2011 won appeal of first degree murder conviction

The sentencing hearing for a Cherryville man gets underway in Supreme Court in Vernon this (Monday) morning.

Matthew Foerster pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with the killing of Armstrong teenager Taylor Van Diest in 2011.

Van Diest had been walking to a party on Halloween night when she was attacked and assaulted by Foerster near the railway tracks on Rosedale Avenue. Van Diest died in Kelowna General Hospital Nov. 1.

Foerster was convicted of first degree murder in 2014, but the Court of Appeal granted him a retrial in 2017 based on an error in the trial judge’s instructions to the jury.

RELATED: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

That new trial was scheduled for May, but Foerster agreed to plead guilty to second degree murder in March in a deal the Van Diest family said had been struck months prior.

The lesser charge essentially means that while Foerster knew his actions would kill Van Diest, he hadn’t planned it in advance. And, more importantly in this case, he didn’t fatally injure her while trying to sexually assault her—the element Crown would need to prove for a first degree conviction.

The Van Diest family told media after Foerster pleaded guilty to second degree murder that Crown will be asking for a sentence of 17 years but there is a chance the judge can hand down a steeper sentence.

Today’s hearing begins at 10 a.m.


