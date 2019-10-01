Kamloops lawyer Don Campbell. (Kamloops This Week file)

B.C. lawyer, killed while skydiving, remembered for helping most vulnerable

Lawyers, judges, sheriffs and others gather in Kamloops courtroom to honour Don Campbell

Members of the legal community in Kamloops, B.C., gathered for a moment of silence to remember a lawyer killed while skydiving.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi says about 100 people, including judges, sheriffs and members of the Crown office, gathered in a courtroom of the Kamloops Law Courts on Monday for a moment of silence to honour Don Campbell.

The criminal and defence lawyer had practised law for more than 30 years, mostly in Kamloops, and had also worked as duty counsel and in legal aid.

Michi says Campbell had clients who were experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues and was able to work with those who could not deal with other lawyers.

A statement from the Kamloops Skydivers Sport Parachute Club says an experienced skydiver had “an unknown issue landing his parachute” during a jump Saturday near the Kamloops airport.

The manager of the club says the cause of the incident is still unknown and the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Campbell had an ability to connect with people, said Michi.

READ MORE: B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

“No one person is going to be able to step into Don’s shoes,” he said.

“As much as we are broken up here in the courthouse, our thoughts are with Campbell’s wife and daughters and grandkids, going through so much grief right now.” (CHNL, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Motorcyclist killed in Prospect Lake Road collision
Next story
PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Just Posted

VicPD issues 74 distracted driving tickets in September sting

Plain clothes officers target distracted motorists in high-collision intersections

West Shore RCMP arrest man in road rage baton attack in Colwood

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Toxin-producing algae cleared from Prior Lake

CRD says swimmers and dogs can safely return to the waters

Motorcyclist killed in Prospect Lake Road collision

Saanich police, B.C. Coroners Service investigate

Hundreds attend Victoria Foundation’s breakfast launch of Vitals Sign report

Leaving a waiting list to get in the room

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Denman Island volunteers clean up at least eight tonnes of beach debris

Aquaculture helps cleanup, but volunteers say its plastic equipment is part of problem

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Victoria choir gives flawless Okanagan concert

Vox Humana concert held over from April makes impression

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Most Read