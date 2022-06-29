FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest. On June 29, 2022, B.C. announced a $150-million settlement with the company. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

B.C.-led class-action lawsuit against Purdue Pharma results in $150M settlement

Money to be distributed throughout Canada for health care costs incurred from opioid damage

A B.C.-led class-action lawsuit against Purdue Pharma Canada has settled for $150 million.

The province launched the lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company in 2018 on behalf of all Canadian governments, arguing Purdue Pharma’s deceptive marketing techniques helped contribute to the opioid crisis and billions in related health care costs.

Speaking Wednesday (June 29), B.C. Solicitor General David Eby said the settlement will be divided between provinces and territories depending on the amount of health care costs they have incurred.

He said the settlement only represents the start of action the province and Canada is taking to hold pharmaceutical companies, as well as their distributors and consultants, accountable.

In addition to the Purdue Pharma settlement, B.C. is still waiting to certify its class-action lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court against more than 40 manufacturers, distributors and consultants. This is scheduled for fall 2023.

More to come.

British ColumbiaDecriminalize possessionDrugsopioid crisis

