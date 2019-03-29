B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

The province has announced a $7.9-million grant as to help redevelop B.C.’s legal aid funding model.

The funds will be used to increase payments to legal aid lawyers between April 28 and the end of October, while the government, Legal Services Society, Association of Legal Aid Lawyers negotiate a new agreement.

Earlier this month, legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over a lack of funding.

READ MORE: B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

The average spent per person in B.C. on legal aid in 1993 was $25.22. Accounting for inflation, it should amount to about $40, according to the association.

Instead, 2018 per-capita spending on legal aid fell to under $15, ranking B.C. 10th out of 12 provinces and territories.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man drowns while kayaking off B.C. beach

Just Posted

Canadian National Mountain Bike Team gears up for Canada Cup at Bear Mountain

National MTB Series Canada Cup part of 2019 Bear Mountain Bike Festival

The most ticketed parking spot in Victoria is…

The top 10 most ticketed parking spots in 2018 were all in the downtown core

Cannabis industry leader says Saanich letting revenue go up in smoke

BC Independent Cannabis Association president says cautious approach has cost Saanich

Forecast sees a sunny start to weekend

Sunday brings a chance of showers

BC RCMP site lists 13 ongoing missing persons investigations on Vancouver Island

11 investigations dating back to 2016 and two historic investigations

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

Most Read