B.C. Legislature reopened to the public on Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. Legislature reopens to the public after weeks of closure

Tours, shops re-open following departure of Wet’suwet’en supporters

The B.C. Legislature has reopened its doors to the general public after weeks of being closed.

Parliamentary officials decided to close the doors to the public due to the recent sit-in by supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

While this initially meant no public tours, the gathering also prompted other events to be cancelled including the Black History Month Hall of Honour event which was supposed to happen on Feb. 27.

On Thursday, however, the demonstrators packed up after 11 days on the lawn; it was their second camp there, having been there for six days in previous weeks.

ALSO READ: B.C. Legislature steps empty as Indigenous youth pack up Thursday

The group wrapped things up with a closing ceremony to thank supporters, community members, families and relations who were at the demonstration.

“We’ve reclaimed this as a different type of ceremonial space,” said Katie George-Jim, one of the Indigenous Youth group members. “This entrance and this land will remember what has happened here today and on the days previous.”

Doors opened to the legislature at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Access to tours, the dining room and the gift shop will resume as usual.

– with files form Shalu Mehta

BC legislature

Most Read