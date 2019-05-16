B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

A former Summerland lifeguard known to many in the community as ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ was arrested on several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was charged on Wednesday with 10 charges relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

ALSO READ: Penticton man handed three years for distributing child pornography

“While we have identified at least two victims, we strongly believe there are additional victims who may not have already reported, or may not be aware they are a victim,” Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a news release Thursday.

Casavant was employed as a lifeguard for over 30-years at a Summerland recreation facility, beginning in the late 1980s.

Casavant is accused of using his position to gain access to school aged children. In addition, he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events and may have had access to children in this capacity.

Casavant is facing two counts of making or publishing child pornography, and one count each of importing or distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, secretly observe/record nudity in private place, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, sexual assault, sexual interference of person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

