B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

A man from Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island has been arrested in relation to a series of harassing and indecent phone and video calls made to women across B.C. over a number of months.

The calls occurred between November 2017 and April 2018, in which the suspect calls a woman, identifies her by name and address, and claims he is watching her through cameras he installed in her home. He demands she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed.

In February, it prompted a warning from Mounties, who said several women had come forward to report they had received disturbing calls.

Police said at the time there was no evidence to suggest the caller had installed the cameras. They believed the man was picking up the information about the women through their social media accounts.

The man, who cannot be named as he has not been charged, was arrested on May 16 and released on a promise to appear in provincial court in Surrey.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New elementary school in the works in north Langford
Next story
Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Just Posted

UPDATE: Mental health incident attracts large police presence

Person said to have left the building, but not through the door

SETTING SAIL: Swiftsure yacht race takes to Victoria waters

For 75 years, sailors from across the globe have taken part in premier event

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year homicide cold case of Oak Bay High grads

55-year-old William Earl Talbott II of Seatac was taken into custody Thursday

Young mother’s death leaves gaping hole in Saanich family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

UPDATED: Five youth taken to hospital after late night crash on Beach Drive

Oak Bay public works called in to repair infrastructure damage early next week

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

UPDATE: Family of missing Ben Kilmer urges public to help search Cowichan River area

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Tax watchdog group challenges findings of Saanich audit

A local tax group has challenged the findings of a new report… Continue reading

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Most Read