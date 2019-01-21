B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

A 51-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the snake venom death of a North Vancouver toddler in 2014.

North Vancouver RCMP said Henry Thomas, of Seabird Island, Agassiz, was taking care of a two-year-old girl on May 18, 2014.

Thomas returned the toddler to her mother’s home in North Vancouver and at 5 a.m. on May 19, the girl’s mother told police her daughter had died.

RCMP searched Thomas’ Agassiz residence in July 2015 and found snakes and “related equipment.”

Through further DNA testing, investigators confirmed that the toddler died as a result of snake venom.

Thomas was arrested without incident on Friday at his Agassiz home and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

“This is a very tragic incident that resulted in a complex, unique investigation by police and support agencies,” said Supt. Chris Kennedy.

“Our condolences are extended to the family and community of the deceased child. As this matter is before the courts, and to protect the identity of the victim and her family, the police will not be conducting media clips, nor providing further details at this time.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

