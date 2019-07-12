Robert Wayne Calvert is facing a dozen child sex and child pornography charges from over a three year period between 2015 and 2018. (RCMP)

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Police are looking for information about a Chilliwack man facing a dozen child sex assault and child pornography offences following a one-year RCMP investigation.

Robert Wayne Calvert, born in 1970, was arrested June 19 following allegations dating from January 2015 to January 2018, including: three counts of sexual interference; three counts of sexual assault; one count of invitation to sexual touching; two counts of making child pornography; one count of distributing child pornography; one count of accessing child pornography; and one count of possession of child pornography.

• RELATED: Chilliwack man who made child porn while sexually touching young girls sentenced

• RELATED: Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Charges were worn against Calvert on these charges in June, according to a Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson.

“Mr. Calvert has resided in communities around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions,” said Const. Blaine Wiese. “We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency.”

There is a publication ban on the 12 charges sworn this June, but a search of Court Services Online shows that Calvert made a first appearance on two child pornography charges in October 2018. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 5, 2019 in Chilliwack provincial court and a three-day trial is scheduled starting Oct. 9, 2019.

Anyone with information about Calvert is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: North Island families facing child removal to receive free legal services
Next story
Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Just Posted

Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Saanich home

Family home but in other areas of the house when car crashes through wall

Process to create citizens assembly studying Saanich-Victoria amalgamation set to resume

Outstanding issues include size of assembly among other items

Two key companies join forces to expand service at Esquimalt graving dock

Ralmax buys Esquimalt Drydock Company

Roller Disco Puppy Party coming to the West Shore this weekend

Satisfy your Saturday night puppy fever with a fun, family event

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 12-14

Roller skate with puppies, check out the local market

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

VIDEO: North Island families facing child removal to receive free legal services

Child apprehension has outsized impact on Indigenous families, according to Legal Services Society

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

EDITORIAL: Incentives would fuel purchase of e-bikes

Much has been made recently about the incentives being doled out by… Continue reading

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read