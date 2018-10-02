B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

A B.C. couple who own a pair of cheetahs in the West Kootenay are speaking to the Environmental Appeal Board this week, in hopes of getting back the right to own the African cats.

A five-day hearing is underway this week for Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay – one year after a decision made under the provincial Wildlife Act denied their application to possess the two cheetahs.

Pfeifer has owned the cheetahs for five years. Him and partner Carol Plato made international headlines back in 2015 when one of the animals escaped and was spotted roaming along a highway near Kootenay Bay.

To this day, it’s not known where that cheetah is.

READ MORE: Cheetah on the loose near southeastern B.C.’s Crawford and Kootenay bays

Black Press Media has reached out to Pfeifer and Plato for comment.

In 2016, the couple was charged with possessing an alien species without a permit, but the charge was dropped in 2017.

The hearing is expected to wrap up Friday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘They had nowhere else to go,’ mayoral candidate hosting tent city campers
Next story
Saanich police remain tight-lipped about violent assault on Carey Road

Just Posted

Trial of Oak Bay father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Sisters Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment

Indigenous man sent home from work in View Royal for participating in Orange Shirt Day

Company says employees required to submit prior notice if they intend to alter uniforms

Victoria, Our Place push for storage space to serve homeless population

An on-site storage facility for carts, bags and bins is planned for the Our Place Society

Saanich police remain tight-lipped about violent assault on Carey Road

A 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday during the incident

‘They had nowhere else to go,’ mayoral candidate hosting tent city campers

‘Garbage guru’ David Shebib opens his property to more than 20 campers

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

South Island Prosperity Project brings Victoria to international AI stage

CEO shared Victoria’s plan to create a more sustainable, convenient transportation network

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Most Read