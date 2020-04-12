B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

A video posted to Twitter shows a man spitting on elevator buttons in his Vancouver condo building. (Marie Hui/Twitter)

A Vancouver man seen on camera spitting onto elevator buttons in his condo has apologized.

The video, posted Friday (April 10), appears to show a man spitting on the elevator buttons just before leaving. The clip went viral with over 500 replies and nearly 1,000 retweets as of Sunday morning.

In a statement provided by his lawyer, the man said he spit during a “momentary fit of anger” caused by a dispute with his building’s strata council.

“I am horrified at my own actions which are reprehensible and inexcusable,” the man said.

“I am employed, have never had any issues with law enforcement and am otherwise a good, law-abiding citizen. I can’t explain my own actions in this situation.”

The man went on to say he knew an apology would not be enough and that he would seek counseling and make a donation to the strata council to “to more than cover the cost of extra sanitation required and to reassure other residents that I never intended to harm anyone.”

The man said the incident took place eight days ago and he continues to have no COVID-19 symptoms and has otherwise been following physical distancing guidelines.

“There is really no way to make this right. All I can do is express how sorry I am that this happened and to assure nothing like this will ever happen again.”

Coronavirus