B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Whether a B.C. man who matched with a married woman on Tinder is the father of her child stands to be determined, but a B.C. judge has ordered a paternity test for the baby.

The man had sex with the woman more than once after meeting her on the app in April 2018, according to a provincial court decision on Feb. 12. The decision was made public earlier this month.

According to documents, the man was wanting to have contact with the infant he believes is his child. The man and woman involved remain unnamed, as well as any other information that could identify them, such as location.

Judge Justine Saunders didn’t make a ruling on whether the man can access the child and instead ruled that first a paternity test would be necessary to know for sure whether the man is the father or not.

The woman – who learned she was pregnant in December 2018 – claims the father is her husband, who she has another child with. She cut off contact with the man after informing him she had a miscarriage.

A year later, the man saw the woman posted photographs of a baby on Facebook and alleged she sent him one with a message reading: “We made a beautiful baby and it’s the best gift you could have ever given me.”

The woman has not denied sending the text, according to the court documents.

The court heard that the man visited the baby numerous times in December, January, February and March – which the mother arranged.

The woman’s husband, who is registered as the child’s biological father, found out about the situation in July 2020 after the former Tinder date filed in the court for contact with the child.

Both the woman and her spouse opposed to a paternity test being conducted to determine the child’s biological father.

