Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)

B.C. man loses appeal in 1983 conviction for murder of toddler cousin

B.C. Court of Appeal rules on historic murder case

B.C.’s top court has dismissed the appeal of a Bella Coola First Nation man convicted for the killing of his toddler cousin in the 1980s.

Phillip Tallio was 17 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin Delavina Mack, who court has heard had been sexually assaulted in a home in the northern community of Bella Coola.

Nine days into the trial, Tallio pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Tallio, now 54, has said in court that he wasn’t aware of the implications of the plea agreement his trial lawyer had him sign when he was a teenager.

In 2017, B.C.’s Court of Appeal agreed to hear his case. He was released on bail in 2020, after spending 37 years behind bars.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crime

Previous story
Average Greater Victoria one-bedroom rental price leaps to $1,700
Next story
Trudeau promises Liberals will invest $9 billion into long-term care during stop in Saanich

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health service area, Aug. 8-14, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Western Communities the capital region’s current COVID-19 per capita hotspot

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign stop in Saanich. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign stop in Saanich. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Trudeau promises Liberals will invest $9 billion into long-term care during stop in Saanich

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal Aug. 18 for a report of an alleged assault, but quickly determined it was actually a medical incident. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Alleged assault on ferry from Victoria deemed a medical incident by police

Despite already appealing to many in Sooke, RC events and activities can only be put on with a proper track, says Vancouver Island RC Racers organizer Dan Pudwell. (Contributed - Dan Pudwell)
Remote-control car racetrack eyed for Sooke