BC SPCA constables removed 34 animals in distress from a property near Ladysmith earlier this year. (File image from the BC SPCA)

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty after a large number of various animals were found living in filthy conditions earlier this year.

The BC SPCA says they had to remove 34 animals from the Ladysmith property of Kramer Lowe on January 18. The animals included cats, bearded dragons, boa constrictors, turtles, guinea pigs and a variety of small animals.

One of the snakes found on the property, a reticulated python, is listed in the province’s Controlled Alien Species regulation, which prohibits the possession of alien animals who pose a risk to the health and safety of people or the environment, according to a release from the BC SPCA.

“The situation we encountered was very disturbing,” said Const. Tina Heary. “There were rotting dead animals, extremely high levels of ammonia from urine, caked feces, overcrowded cages, murky aquariums and reptiles kept in inadequate enclosures without proper heat sources. Many of the animals also lacked access to proper food or water.”

Lowe pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty and to violating the Wildlife Act.

He will next be in court on Nov. 2 for sentencing where Lowe faces a maximum fine of $75,000, up to two years in jail and a maximum lifetime ban on owning animals.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria cannabis dispensaries to hold massive sales before legalization

Just Posted

Car and motorcycle collide in fatal Colwood crash

Accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near Esquimalt Lagoon

Victoria cannabis dispensaries to hold massive sales before legalization

Local shops will need to clear their shelves to make room for government-issued products

Non-migratory Canadian geese set to swamp Greater Victoria

Regional efforts to cull local populations have hit a snag

Esquimalt man says neighbour painted racist slogans on fence

A man in Esquimalt says his neighbour has painted racist symbols and… Continue reading

The Ministry of Health commits to focus more on community-driven health networks

Victoria hosts international Community Health Centres Summit

Oak Bay students lose locks to send children with cancer to Camp Good Times

Annual head shave event raises funds as part of Cops for Cancer campaign

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll

With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race

Boat catches fire, leading to rescue at sea in Nanaimo

Emergency services responded to location near Morningside Drive at 10:25 a.m. Thursday

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Most Read