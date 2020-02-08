The Ricky’s All-Day Grill location in Nanaimo’s north end. (News Bulletin photo)

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

It wasn’t just a kerfuffle over creamers, says a First Nations man from Nanaimo, and that was what was concerning to him.

Brandon Gabriel’s dining experience at the north-end Ricky’s All-Day Grill location was all over Facebook this week after he alleged racial profiling at the restaurant.

Out for brunch on Tuesday morning with his three-year-old daughter and brother-in-law, the child drank all the creamers that had been set out on the table. Gabriel said when he asked for more creamers and a coffee refill, he was denied the creamers, told they were for coffee, not for children to drink. A couple at the adjacent table then asked for more creamers and their request was granted.

“I felt that there was a discriminatory-motivated excuse for [staff’s] actions,” said Gabriel, a member of the Kwantlen First Nation, who e-mailed a statement to the News Bulletin.

He asked to speak to a manager and he said the incident escalated into a “very confrontational situation” that made him emotional and upset. His Facebook post from that day, in which he alleged racial profiling in all-caps, has been shared nearly 2,000 times as of Saturday afternoon.

Ricky’s provided an e-mailed statement to the News Bulletin, saying “we take matters such as the incident reported … extremely seriously” and that it has been investigated.

“We would like to take this opportunity to state that while this incident was unfortunate, causing concern among guests at the restaurants and our loyal Ricky’s patrons across Canada, that no racial-oriented language or actions occurred by our staff. We apologize for any miscommunication or misinterpretation of the events,” the statement concludes.

READ ALSO: B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Gabriel said he respectfully disagrees with the restaurant’s response.

“The debacle was hurtful for all involved, and nobody involved in the matter will come out of this feeling absolved by the event in a meaningful or conciliatory way by the looks of it at this juncture,” Gabriel said. “But I do wish that it ends on a much more respectful note.”

He told another media organization earlier this week that he wished for a public apology and a refund on his meal, but told the News Bulletin on Friday night that for reasons of privacy and a love for the Nanaimo community, he doesn’t want more negative attention on the matter.

“We wish to bring forth an end to this incident that occurred at Ricky’s Restaurant in north Nanaimo in a good way,” Gabriel said.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Regional District of Nanaimo sees drop in new-construction value

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Man with child porn charge in Qualicum pleads guilty to separate child luring charge


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwe’ten opposing Coastal GasLink
Next story
Chilly overnight weather expected in Greater Victoria, sparking extreme weather response

Just Posted

UVic students design winning robot

UVic engineering students take top spot at Western Engineering Competition

Central Saanich mobile home park residents rocked by higher assessments

Country Park Village residents question why BC Assessment compares them to off-reserve properties

Chilly overnight weather expected in Greater Victoria, sparking extreme weather response

More than 470 shelter spaces still available

Don’t blame ride-hailing for increase in traffic, blame the personal car

Cities must move away from single-occupant cars, says transport advocate

‘It’s the end of a chapter’: Mother relieved to have son’s memorial brick placed at Sarah Beckett Memorial Park

113 new bricks laid Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwe’ten opposing Coastal GasLink

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Most Read