B.C. Maritime Museum accepting 2018 Beaver Medal nominations

The Maritime Museum of British Columbia is accepting nominations for the 2018 SS Beaver Medals.

The annual award is intended to highlight achievements made by individuals, organizations, vessels, or technical projects in B.C.’s marine sector, in areas such as science, technology, business, applications of maritime skills, nautical heritage and culture, and academic offerings.

“The Maritime Museum sponsors the SS Beaver award to help raise awareness about this diverse sector and to recognize outstanding individuals. “said Jan Drent, a member of the medal steering committee in a press release. “Past winners range from entrepreneurs to naval architects, boat builders, innovators in technology, publishers, authors, historians, a hydrographer, a marine artist and a museum curator.”

The Beaver Medal is made from copper recovered from the SS Beaver steamship, which was made in 1835 in England for the Hudson Bay Company. The Beaver served as a floating trade post, survey ship and towboat for 53 years on the B.C. coast, before grounding near Vancouver.

“To our knowledge, no other award encompasses all aspects of our coastal industry, history, technology, or practical application of skills,” said former Ambassador and retired Admiral John Anderson in a press release. “What a fitting namesake—the Beaver—or Castor Canadensis.”

For more information or to nominate someone for this award, visit mmbc.bc.ca.