B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

The South Surrey mother who smothered her young daughter to death has filed an appeal of her second-degree murder conviction, as well as of the sentence that was imposed for the crime.

Lisa Batstone’s appeal application was confirmed to Peace Arch News Wednesday by BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin. Dates have not yet been set for the appeal hearing.

The court heard during trial that Batstone suffocated eight-year-old Teagan with a plastic bag in December 2014, while the girl slept.

In her reasons for the verdict, Justice Catherine Murray found the murder to be deliberate, purposeful and goal-driven.

Batstone’s conviction came with an automatic life sentence.

RELATED: South Surrey mother guilty of second-degree murder in death of daughter

RELATED: Mother’s choice to kill daughter a breach of trust that ‘could not be more abhorrent’

Earlier this month, Batstone learned that she will have to wait 15 years to apply for release from custody.

Batstone was arrested after the body of Teagan was found in the back of a car in a cul-de-sac off Crescent Road.

Defence counsel had argued that the mother’s level of intoxication at the time she killed Teagan – along with borderline personality traits, significant levels of depression and a “cloud of stressors” – may have limited her ability to gauge the consequences of her actions.

In court, Murray said she was “not convinced” that Batstone’s mental health was the reason for the murder, rather, “Teagan was the pawn in her mother’s revenge” against Teagan’s father, Gabe Batstone, for the collapse of their marriage.

Previous story
Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories
Next story
Eight overdoses outside safe consumption site prompt alert from Island Health

Just Posted

Eight overdoses outside safe consumption site prompt alert from Island Health

Anecdotal reports suggest number could be double that

Oak Bay homeowners to pay $477,000 in spec tax

85 Oak Bay residences non-exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

Voting for this year’s ArtsAlive sculptures nears its end

Sculptor Linda Lindsay to host Artist Talks in her home studio

Cross-cultural flamenco production tells personal story through dance, music

Indian, Spanish influences seen in Nritya, coming Sept. 26 to Glenlyon Norfolk School theatre

Esquimalt launches its own emergency alert system

Esquimalt Alert will come into effect on Sept. 28

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Boyfriend charged after pregnant B.C. woman, missing for 19 years, found dead

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Most Read