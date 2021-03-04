A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)

B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

A B.C. mother is frustrated that elementary school students haven’t been mandated — or at least strongly encouraged — to wear masks to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley, who asked that her last name not be used, is taking two weeks off from her job in the health care system because her son is required to self-isolate after an exposure at his Cowichan Valley school last week. Being away from work isn’t her main worry, but she feels bad missing time during a health emergency

“There is a big need for health care workers at this time,” she pointed out. “And now I’m having to lose time from my job.”

She sends her own son to school wearing a mask, and wishes that more parents would do the same if the provincial government won’t make it mandatory. She said she has talked to parents at other schools who feel the same way.

RELATED: Stress leave, tears and insomnia: Island teachers feel the strain of COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

“Prevention is what we’re taught in healthcare,” Ashley pointed out. “Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Fraser Health has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Middle and secondary school students are currently required by the provincial government to wear masks when not at their desks, but that does not apply in elementary schools.

“We do encourage a culture of mask wearing in all our schools and support families in any decision they wish to make around mask wearing,” explained Mike Russell, spokesperson for the Cowichan Valley School District. “Masks are one added layer of protection that supplement other proven measures like hand washing and physical distancing.”

Russell added that neither the school district nor individual schools can add to or override the provincial guidelines. Children under the age of 12 are not provincially mandated to wear masks.

Ashley, who has been urging people to contact the offices of Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about mandating masks for younger students, feels kids are getting mixed messages about mask-wearing.

“When a child goes to the store, they have to wear a mask, but when they’re going to school they don’t have to wear one?” she questioned. “I understand they are following a protocol, but we all know what the right thing is to do.”

There is a lack of understanding, Ashley said, about why people are asked to wear masks, and some people have been led to believe that children can’t get sick from COVID-19, which is not true.

“People don’t understand they can also be carriers,” she added.

She is also concerned that people on Vancouver Island have been complacent because the region has been spared from the numbers experienced in the Lower Mainland and other parts of the province, and because there haven’t been as many exposures in elementary schools.

“I hope people will take this seriously and change their ways,” she said. “Prevention is key. People should be doing everything possible to minimize this. I get that kids need to go to school, but we also need to keep the exposures down.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Coronaviruscowichan valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services
Next story
Sentimental bonsai trees stolen from grandfather’s Saanich property

Just Posted

Crews disassemble the iconic red and white KFC bucket from a sign on Goldstream Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Mark Schoor)
Iconic KFC bucket removed from Goldstream Avenue

Popular fast-food chain closes Langford location

One person is dead after a camper van caught fire Thursday morning in Victoria's Beacon Hill Park. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
UPDATED: One person dead after vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park

Investigation into Victoria death in early stages

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Sentimental bonsai trees stolen from grandfather’s Saanich property

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

A recently finished $4.3-million taxiway extension at the Victoria International Airport (not pictured) is unusable because of a blind spot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Blind spot leaves Victoria airport’s new $4.3-million taxiway extension unusable

Solution has been put on hold by COVID-19 pandemic, says airport authority

Victoria police are searching for a federal offender who is wanted Canada-wide after his statutory release was suspended. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police searching for federal offender wanted Canada-wide

Warrant issued after offender’s statutory release suspended

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How’s your butter?

Recent reports have some Canadians giving a second look to one of… Continue reading

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)
Ongoing Bamfield roadwork unrelated to planned $30M fix

Construction by Mosaic unrelated to $30M upgrade ordered in wake of fatal bus crash

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s board is forwarding a motion on illegal dumping to the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities’ upcoming annual general meeting. (Kane Blake photo)
Island communities asked to join forces in seeking help fighting illegal dumping

RDN resolution to be forwarded to Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities

Most Read