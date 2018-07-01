B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

A British Columbia mother says her employer discriminated against her when it changed her shift without giving her enough time to find child care for her one-year-old son, forcing her to find another job.

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross, alleging the shift change amounted to discrimination on the basis of family status.

Pacific Blue Cross is denying any discrimination and has applied to have the complaint dismissed without a hearing, however the tribunal has denied that request.

The tribunal’s June 22 decision to allow the hearing says Ziegler told the company there are long waitlists for daycare, and it’s typical for facilities to require a minimum of two months notice of any changes to care.

It says the company told Ziegler the changes to its schedule were well within standard business hours and the company was not in a position to accommodate employee preferences.

Neither Ziegler nor Pacific Blue Cross could immediately be reached for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As Canadian as Vancouver Island
Next story
Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Just Posted

WATCH: How does it feel to be Canadian?

Victorians of all kinds weigh in on the perks of living in Canada

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Police hunt for suspect after teen girl sexually assaulted Friday in Highrock Park

Girl had walked up hill from Esquimalt’s Memorial Park, was aware of man following her

Victoria police investigating body found in Pioneer Park early Saturday

Police were not confirming gender, age or identity of the deceased as of late this afternoon

BEST OF THE CITY: Enjoy a self-guided tour of Oak Bay’s First Nations monuments

Monumental 13-kilometre trek can be made shorter by bike or vehicle

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

Five things to do for Canada Day

There are family fun events all across Greater Victoria for Canada 151

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Shakespeare returns to summer stage at Camosun

The Tempest and Pericles make up GVSF’s 2018 offering

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Most Read