Breastfeeding mothers raise their fingers to show many children they’re breastfeeding at the annual Breastfeeding Challenge Saturday at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market. - Carli Berry/Capital News

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Breastfeeding mothers united in Kelowna this morning to end the stigma around feeding their children in public.

Organizer Lisa Ford said the annual event at at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market for the past six years by Kelowna Community Resources.

“It is really is about having the people here to raise awareness,” she said. “It’s important because number one it’s a kickoff to World Breastfeeding Week which is Oct. 1 to 7, and it’s important because women are still not meeting breastfeeding goals.”

“In a world filled with inequity, crises and poverty, breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong good health for babies and mothers. As such, this year’s slogan of World Breastfeeding Week is: “Breastfeeding: The Foundation of Life.” Breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, ensures food security for infants and young children, and thus helps to bring people and nations out of the hunger and poverty cycle. Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding is vital to a more sustainable world,” according to a KCR news release said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge aims to end stigma

Around 40 mothers allowed their children to latch on including Laura Haslam with her one-year-old daughter Juliette.

She said she hasn’t really faced stigma around breastfeeding and found people are often likely to support her or offer her a chair.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Nursing mother Laura Haslam holds up a finger with other mothers as she nurses one-year-old Juliette at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Previous story
Freighters overstaying their welcome in the strait, say Vancouver Island MPs
Next story
Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Just Posted

Costs of homelessness far outweighs cost of housing says advocate

Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay spend millions on homeless camps

Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

Profile promises ‘a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up’

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

Five fast facts about Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, in Victoria Oct. 4 to 7

Story of circus clown who watches his funeral in a carnival-like dream one of Cirque’s longest-running shows

Fairfield home for sale features erotic dungeon

A new listing on usedvictoria.com features an immaculate B&B with a particular target audience

Oak Bay High faces off in Dan McLean Challenge Cup hockey game

First responders tie up the Cops for Cancer game with just eight seconds left on the clock

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

WHL hockey, Navy tours, Run for the Cure, animal blessings and motorcycle hill climb on the agenda

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Renowned chef and author speaks to Seafood West Summit in Campbell River

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Freighters overstaying their welcome in the strait, say Vancouver Island MPs

Round-table meeting held Friday in Nanaimo to discuss impacts of commercial anchorages

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

Most Read