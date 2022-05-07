Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Feb. 24, 2020. The deadline for the submission of the final report of the inquiry has been extended until June 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. money laundering report granted extension until June 3 after COVID-19 delays

The inquiry has heard from about 200 witnesses in hearings that started in May 2020

The deadline for the final report of British Columbia’s public inquiry into money laundering has been extended until June 3.

The B.C. government says in a statement the report’s submission had previously been due May 20, but the extension is a result of several members of the Cullen Commission inquiry team contracting COVID-19.

Commissioner Austin Cullen says his team members have since recovered and are healthy and working on the report.

Cullen himself did not contract COVID-19.

The province announced the inquiry in 2019 after a series of reports to the government found what the commission called “extraordinary” levels of money laundering in the real estate, casino, horse racing and luxury car sectors, fuelled in part by the illegal drug trade.

The inquiry has heard from about 200 witnesses in hearings that started in May 2020.

The Canadian Press

money laundering

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Canada a G20 leader in green pandemic recovery initiatives, UVic study finds
Next story
Definition of ‘inefficient fossil fuel subsidy’ still elusive in Canada

Just Posted

A proposal for a six-storey mixed-use building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue is coming to Saanich council for discussion on Monday (May 9). (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Residents object to height, parking variances requested for Saanich development

Economist and University of Victoria postdoctorate fellow Kevin Andrew was one of three authors of a study into green stimulus among G20 countries. He’s pictured here at a climate change conference in Glasgow. (Courtesy of Kevin Andrew)
Canada a G20 leader in green pandemic recovery initiatives, UVic study finds

West Coast Impressions will host two events in the parking lot of the Mary Winspear Centre – Sidney’s Farmer Market running Sundays until Sept. 25 and the Sidney Street Market running Thursdays June 2 to Sept. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney market season kicks off this weekend

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic church is set to move into a brand new, much larger space in the next two years as their congregation continues to grow. Pictured is an early rendering of what the new building on Irwin Road could look like once the design is finalized. (Photo Courtesy of Our Lady of the Rosary)
Langford church preparing for move to new home as congregation continues to grow