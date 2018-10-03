Tourism Minister Lisa Beare. (Hansard TV)

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

Elections B.C. has revealed fines totalling $4,000 levied on the B.C. NDP for failing to meet the deadline to report four fundraisers held in late 2017.

Two of the events were in Maple Ridge, including a barbecue at the Big Smoke with Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith attended by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister. That event raised $6,955 and resulted in a $2,000 penalty.

A “Sparkle and Shine” fundraiser held at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, also attended by Beare in November 2017 netted a $500 penalty.

Another $500 fine was assessed for an event at the West Kelowna Holiday Inn on Dec. 12, attended by Premier John Horgan. The $125-a-plate dinner raised $12,678.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson attended a fundraiser at the Coquitlam Milestones on Oct. 27, 2017 that drew a penalty of $1,000 against the party. “An Evening With Drinks and Friends” charged $100 a ticket and raised $5,855.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says
Next story
B.C. theatre company’s poster censored by Facebook

Just Posted

Owner wants tent city campers off West Saanich property

David Shebib invited Goldstream campers but is not property owner

Senior sailor leaves Victoria to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

Condo sales fall 30 per cent year-to-year in Greater Victoria

One expert predicts Greater Victoria real estate is heading towards balanced market

Cannabis oil a new way to treat cancer symptoms

Island Prostate Centre hosts seminar on medical cannabis

Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s hate crime rates more than doubled in one year

WATCH: Tour de Rock 2018

See the incredibly compassionate and dedicated supporters of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

POLL: How many of these #GGBooks finalists have you read?

Victoria and Sooke authors among 70 finalists for prestigious Governor General’s Literary Awards

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

New Island Good program a raging success

Island Good expands at Island Economic Summit

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

Programs include First Nations masters, mummy exploration and more

Fall features First Nations masters, mummy exploration and more at the Royal… Continue reading

Most Read