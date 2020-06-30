On June 26, B.C. paramedics responded to the most number of overdoses ever recorded on a single day. (BC Emergency Health Services/Twitter)

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Last week, B.C. paramedics responded to the most recorded overdoses in a single day, ever.

On Friday (June 26), BC Emergency Health Services responded to 131 overdoses across the province – double the daily average.

According to a post from BCEHS, overdoses were seen from “Chilliwack to Cowichan,” but BCEHS added when a paramedic responds to an overdose, the patient has a 99 per cent chance of survival.

READ ALSO: Wife of yogi who overdosed asks B.C.’s top doc to announce drug deaths like COVID fatalities

READ ALSO: ‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

The month of May marked the highest number of overdose deaths in a single month since the crisis was declared in 2016 with 170 people dying.

That’s roughly 11 people dying every two days. Throughout the pandemic, 174 people have died due to COVID-19.

The spike in overdose fatalities is part of a notable trend in the province as social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 has pushed drug users indoors. In March, 113 people died from illicit drug use, followed by a further 118 people in April, according to BC Coroners Service data.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations
Next story
Air Canada cutting 30 domestic routes, closing stations at eight airports

Just Posted

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Former Oak Bay police chief to return as deputy

Mark Fisher back after six years

CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

‘We desperately need more dollars in our system,’ CRD director says

Sidney won’t ban new short-term vacation rentals

Council divided evenly 3-3 on plans to ban short-term rentals

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Most Read