B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

B.C. has one of the lowest provincial registration rates across Canada for the HPV vaccination program.

At below 67 per cent, B.C. Cancer officials are both concerned and mystified why a research-proven treatment against a virus that causes cervical cancer doesn’t have a greater participation uptake.

John Spinelli, vice-president, population oncology with B.C. Cancer, says a joint effort this year by his organization along with B.C. Centre for Disease Control, B.C. Women’s Hospital and the Provincial Health Services Authority aims to raise the vaccine program enrolment rate.

Parents and caregivers for Grade 6 boys and girls will receive a consent letter for their children to be administered the HPV vaccine.

“We obviously want to see that vaccine participation rate as high as possible,” he said.

Related: Confronted by a cervical cancer diagnosis

He said about 200 women in B.C. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and about 50 die from it.

“It’s not necessarily a huge type of cancer in terms of the numbers impacted, but this vaccine can help prevent it from occurring,” Spinelli said.

“The more we learn about viruses and how they increase the occurrence of specific types of cancer, the more we can look at specific vaccinations that eliminate those virus risks, that following this path will help detect and reduce other forms of cancer in conjunction with improving early detection cancer screening initiatives.

“That is the hope but we are not there yet. Right now it is about early detection and lifestyle prevention measures, such as not smoking, where the success stories are.”

Spinelli said the Internet offers a soundboard for many to voice their health concerns about the HPV vaccination, most of which are discounted by science and research results on an international scale.

“We just want to get the message out there this vaccine is a safe program, it’s been around for a long time, is effective, and actually prevents people from getting this form of cancer,” he said.

Spinelli thinks a correlation exists among many parents that administering the vaccine leads to sexual promiscuity among youth, an accusation he says that has no conclusive research merit.

He says the connection of the virus being sexually transmitted plays into those fears.

“There is no evidence that this actually happens and I would be shocked if it really was the case,” he said about the promiscuity connection.

The HPV vaccine was originally administered to Grade 6 girls, an age where it was felt the vaccine would have the most benefit before youth become more sexually active, which diminishes the impact of the vaccine.

It was extended to include boys, Spinelli added, because it provides added protection for girls and also there were rare cases where the virus was found to cause cancer in males.

“The girls are generally most at risk but what we have learned over time is it was also beneficial for boys to be vaccinated as well,” he said.

For more information about the HPV vaccine, check out www.immunizebc.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich activist charges police with “cruel and inhumane” approach towards homeless camp
Next story
Saanich mayoral candidate says dispute between rival takes away from policy issues

Just Posted

Saanich’s homeless camp ends, as residents plan rally Friday

A group of homeless individuals are planning their next move Friday morning… Continue reading

Regina Park campers move to nearby park, plan next move

Camp Namegans in Saanich dispersed, packing continues on Friday

Terry Fox run carries on legacy of commitment to cancer research

Victoria’s Mile-0 hosts run and Great Canadian Hair Do

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Destination Greater Victoria scraps new slogan

‘Oceans apart from ordinary’ already used by beer giant Heineken in the ’70s

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saanich mayoral candidate says dispute between rival takes away from policy issues

Rob Wickson says dispute between Mayor Richard Atwell and Coun. Fred Haynes distracts.

Canucks 1 of 4 Canadian NHL teams without captain

Vancouver says ‘no rush’ to replace Henrik Sedin

J50 declared dead

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

Sixteen purebred lab puppies born in one litter on Island farm

Birthing continued for close to seven hours

HVAC system filters choked by smoke

Local experts said health risks associated haven’t disappeared now that the smoke has.

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

B.C. communities call for highway speed camera pilot project

‘Not photo radar’ proposed for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Malahat

B.C. drug users question ‘exceptional’ availability of medicine

Metadol-D is the old formulation of methadone for diabetics because it doesn’t contain sugar

Most Read