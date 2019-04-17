B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena emerges from a party bus being inspected by commercial vehicle enforcement officers in Victoria, May 17, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Some B.C. party bus operators have been providing their own “safety monitors” to keep the party from getting out of hand, but now it’s required when there are minors on board.

Regulations took effect April 1 that require the oversize limousines to have a monitor on board who has passed a criminal record check and is able to administer first aid, including the anti-overdose drug Naloxone, B.C . Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said Wednesday.

Trevena said the regulations and a “pre-grad blitz” of vehicle inspections are to prevent further tragedies that have occasionally happened on board party buses.

Operators are also required to obtain consent forms from parents and guardians of people under 19 to travel on a party bus. Legislation was passed last fall to increase penalties for non-compliance from $1,500 to a maximum of $50,000.

The ministry says the regulation allowing new fines takes effect later this year.

READ MORE: B.C. raises fines for uninspected party buses

READ MORE: Party bus reforms urged after Langley woman dies

Trevena noted that consuming alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle is illegal for anyone, and police are stepping up vehicle checks as high school graduation approaches.

“Grad season should be a memorable time for teens to celebrate their accomplishments with firends and family,” Trevena said. “Unfortunately, this industry has been largely unregulated for too long.”

