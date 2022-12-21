The setting sun reflects off of power lines as a motorist travels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Walhachin, B.C., west of Kamloops, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The B.C. government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The setting sun reflects off of power lines as a motorist travels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Walhachin, B.C., west of Kamloops, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The B.C. government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. pauses electricity connections for crypto mining, citing ‘massive’ consumption

18-month suspension to give province and BC Hydro time to engage with industry and First Nations

The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.

A statement from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation says 21 cryptocurrency projects are requesting a total of 1,403 megawatts, enough to power about 570,000 homes per year, or 2.1 million electric vehicles.

It says the 18-month suspension will give the province and BC Hydro time to engage with industry and First Nations as a permanent framework for cryptocurrency operations is developed.

Energy Minister Josie Osborne says in the statement that cryptocurrency mining consumes “massive amounts of electricity” by running high-powered computers around the clock, but adds “very few jobs” to the local economy.

B.C.’s electricity is generated almost entirely by hydropower, and the province says it has attracted “unprecedented interest” from cryptocurrency miners.

The statement says seven operational cryptocurrency mining projects and six more projects that are well advanced in the connection process won’t be affected by the suspension.

Their consumption totals 273 megawatts.

But, it says if new connections were allowed “unchecked,” energy that would otherwise be used to support the province’s CleanBC goals could be eroded, and little electricity would remain for projects with greater employment, economic and climate benefits.

RELATED: New record for electricity use broken in B.C. amid extreme cold snap

RELATED: British Columbians have lost $3.5M to cryptocurrency scams so far in 2021

BCHydrocryptocurrencyElectricity power market

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Report ‘paints a clear picture’ of what officers faced: 4 GVERT members still recovering
Next story
Man arrested in Nanaimo after allegedly slashing victim with razor in ‘unprovoked assault’

Just Posted

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto serves meals on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at Our Place Society’s annual Christmas event. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria’s Our Place and dignitaries serve up Christmas cheer

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Royal BC Museum starting community engagement after controversy over costly rebuild

Saanich Police Department Chief Const. Dean Duthie addresses media during a briefing on the conditions of the three Saanich officers wounded in a bank robbery June 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Report ‘paints a clear picture’ of what officers faced: 4 GVERT members still recovering

Police stand watch over the scene of a bank robbery in Saanich which left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Black Press Media file photo)
Officers met with immediate gunfire, could feel ‘percussion’ of bullets at Saanich bank shooting

Pop-up banner image