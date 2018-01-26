B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Surrey RCMP on scene after an officer was reportedly bear maced on Jan. 25. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

A police officer was bear-maced during a traffic stop in Surrey Thursday evening.

It happened in the 8400-block of 132nd Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said the officer was not injured other than the “transient effects of pepper spray.”

Schumann said the suspect escaped while the officer was “temporarily blinded” and has not yet been found.

A witness at the scene said a suspect fled on foot into a nearby greenbelt which “triggered a huge response” from Surrey RCMP, including traffic closures in the area.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
