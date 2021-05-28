A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins

B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he is “horrified and heartbroken” to learn of the discovery of a burial site with 215 children on the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation says new ground-penetrating technology was able to show the remains of the children, whose deaths are believed to be undocumented but are known within the community.

Horgan says the discovery is a tragedy of “unimaginable proportions” and highlights the violence and consequences of the residential school system.

The head of the First Nations Health Authority says it will be providing mental health and trauma support to community members as the search continues.

RELATED: Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Richard Jock, the authority’s CEO, says COVID-19 has made it difficult for people to gather and mourn the news.

He says the legacy of colonialism leads to modern-day trauma and health issues in Indigenous communities.

“This particular event may be seen as historical but it’s also a continuous trend I would say of this power imbalance if you would, that creates these issues for First Nations people.”

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth made a brief statement Friday about the discovery at the former residential school at a news conference on a separate announcement.

“I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc people who are dealing with the continuing tragedy and impact of the residential school system and the dark chapter that is in their nation’s history and our nation’s history and our thoughts are with them today.”

The B.C. society of Indian Residential School Survivors is offering toll-free telephone support for survivors at 1-800-721-0066.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

residential schools

Previous story
Climate change, urbanization and population growth threaten the Salish Sea: report
Next story
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

Just Posted

Trent Frankel is the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation executive director. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scammers use Oak Bay firefighters’ charity to solicit funds

Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation reminds residents they won’t cold call

Victoria police are looking for Maya McKay after she was last seen on May 27. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Maya McKay last seen on Thursday afternoon in Burnside Gorge area

Victoria police says the 52-year-old Caucasian woman has long black hair and brown eyes

Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera tagging a wall at Mayfair Shopping Centre on May 8. (Image via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Suspects sought after getting caught on camera tagging a Victoria mall

Suspects seen driving beige hatchback away from the scene

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to multiple thefts from vehicles in mid-May. (Black Press Media File) Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a rash of thefts from vehicles in mid-May. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responds to multiple thefts from vehicles

Thefts happened on Ardwell Avenue, John Road, Collinwood Road and Menagh Place

Victoria police reassembled and returned a stolen bike to its owner this week after finding it dismantled in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility Wednesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police reconstruct, return woman’s stolen bike

Police found stolen bike dismantled in temporary shelter parking lot

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Marzipan the baby seal after being rescued in Coal Harbour. (Alyssa Berube photo)
Baby seal ‘Marzipan’ rescued by wildlife response team on northern Vancouver Island

Animal taken to Vancouver for care, recovery

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Vancouver’s PNE says it has been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s a municipally owned entity. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

A detail of the cover of State of the Salish Sea, a comprehensive report by the Western Washington University-based Salish Sea Institute on the state of the Salish Sea ecosystem. The photo is a detail of Squamish Sunset by Yuri Choufour
Climate change, urbanization and population growth threaten the Salish Sea: report

Call for complex, multi-faceted approach to respond to current and emerging pressure on bioregion

Most Read