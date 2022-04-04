B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with local leaders in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley on March 22. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with local leaders in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley on March 22. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19 as vaccine card set to end

John Horgan working from home as legislature resumes

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Monday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19, and will resume working from home as the legislature resumes its spring sitting.

B.C. is preparing to drop its vaccine passport program for restaurants and pubs this week, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says future waves of the coronavirus pandemic are not likely to trigger a return to mandatory masks in public spaces.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Saanich police looking for suspect in Colquitz River Trail sexual assault

Just Posted

A woman was sexually assaulted while running on the Colquitz River Trail March 27. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police looking for suspect in Colquitz River Trail sexual assault

Winds with gusts up to 90 km/h are expected April 4, easing the next morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Winds gusting to 90 km/h to cause stormy seas, skies in Greater Victoria

Members of the Saanich Fire Department stand with the first truck in 1919. (Courtesy District of Saanich archives)
Saanich archives offers virtual history lessons on significant areas

Council renewed the leases for the Satellite Fish Market operating out of the blue building on the northern side of the wharf and Pier Bistro Restaurant operating on the southern end. This decision means that the current status of wharf won’t change until after 2025. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney renews leases for Beacon Wharf businesses while raising their rates