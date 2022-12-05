Snow-covered houses and the downtown skyline are seen after a snowstorm, in Vancouver on November 30, 2022. British Columbia’s property assessment agency is warning homeowners that figures released next month will likely be higher than the current market value.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. property assessments higher, but market has changed: assessor

Homeowners warned they are about to receive assessments that won’t reflect current values

British Columbia’s property assessment agency is warning homeowners that figures released next month estimating the value of their home will likely be higher than the current market price.

BC Assessment says in a statement that most owners can expect to see a five to 15 per cent rise in values when notices are issued Jan. 3.

However, it says those figures are based on the real estate market as of July 1, 2022, and conditions have changed.

Since then, interest rates have continued to rise while overall sales volumes have declined.

The valuation is used to assess local property taxes, and BC Assessment says an added tax burden would only come for owners if the value of their property increased above the average for that community.

The 2023 property assessments will be posted online at bcassessment.ca, along with regional news releases with detailed value changes by community, lists of top-valued homes and other market movement trends.

“Since July 1, we know that the real estate market has changed as interest rates continue to rise and overall sales volume has declined,” assessor Bryan Murao says in the statement.

“As a result, your next property assessment will likely be higher than what the current market value might be, but that will be the same for everyone.”

