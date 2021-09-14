A healing drum song is played during Orange Shirt Day 2019 in downtown Victoria (Black Press Media file photo)

A healing drum song is played during Orange Shirt Day 2019 in downtown Victoria (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. public schools, government offices to close Sept. 30

Province invites residents to ‘have important conversations’ about residental schools

In July 2021, the federal government announced it had designated Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday for federal employees and federally regulated workplaces.

Creating a national day of recognition was one of the 94 recommendations given by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and comes as mass and unmarked graves continue to be discovered at the sites of former residential schools across Canada.

The last day in September was chosen as a nod to Orange Shirt Day, created in 2013 by Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation member Phyllis Webstad in remembrance of the children who attended residential schools.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Day inspires Sept. 30 Truth and Reconciliation national holiday

While the day will not be a provincial statutory holiday, the B.C. government is directing “public schools, child care centres, post-secondary institutions, research universities, Crown corporations and B.C. government offices,” to close.

In a statement to Black Press Media, a representative from the B.C. government explained the holiday invites B.C. residents to “learn more about the history and ongoing legacy of residential schools (and) have important conversations with their families, their friends, and their communities.”

Most private sector workplaces and businesses will remain open unless they individually choose to close for the day.

“Recognizing Sept. 30 this year is an interim measure while the Province begins to engage with Indigenous partners and the business and labour communities to determine the most appropriate way to commemorate this day going forward,” the statement added.

All public school and post-secondary institutions in B.C. have formally announced their Sept. 30 closures. BC Transit will maintain its regular service, and essential workplaces — like hospitals — will still be available.

To learn more about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, visit the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website at nctr.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orange Shirt DayTruth and Reconciliation CommissionWest Shore

Previous story
All health care workers in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 26: Henry

Just Posted

Monterey Middle School is one of four Greater Victoria schools that have experiened a COVID-19 exposure so far in September, according to the BC School COVID Tracker. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures reported in 4 Greater Victoria schools

The average Greater Victoria homeowner holds close to $500,000 in mortgage debt, according to credit education company Borrowell. (Black Press Media file photo)
Average Greater Victoria homeowner holds $500,000 in debt

While voting for different candidates in this year’s federal election, Hazel and Ed Widenmaier of Central Saanich won’t let politics get in the way of their 56 years of marriage. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Competing political lawn signs won’t divide Central Saanich couple

Air Canada and Kelowna International Airport announced a new non-stop direct flight from Kelowna to Montreal starting this month. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media) The Victoria International Airport has seen three flight exposures pass through it so far in September, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
New flight exposure reported from Edmonton to Victoria