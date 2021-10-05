British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

All public service staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22

The province is mandating that all of its public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

In a Tuesday (Oct. 5) news release, the province said that the vaccination mandate applies to 30,000 employees.

“As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians,” the province stated.

“Public service employees working in core government or ministries will be required to provide proof of full vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.”

Details about accommodations will be released in early November.

This is not the first vaccine mandate issued by the provincial government; all long-term care and assisted living staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12 and all other health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 26.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna man arrested after 500 kilos of cocaine found on boat near Nova Scotia
Next story
Judge dismisses B.C. mom’s attempt to block son’s gender affirming surgery

Just Posted

BC Hydro customers across Saanich and Metchosin are without power Tuesday (Oct. 5) afternoon. (BC Hydro)
4 Greater Victoria power outages leave close to 1,500 in dark

The Victoria Beer Society is hosting events on Oct. 8 and 9 highlighting the quality of craft brewers from across the province. (Courtesy of Victoria Beer Society)
Craft beer events a celebration and education

West Shore RCMP are warning of a three-vehicle crash along Veterans Memorial Parkway Oct. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
Multi-vehicle crash slowing Langford traffic

Rebeka Breder, animal law lawyer and legal counsel for Pacific Wild, speaks with her daughter outside the B.C. legislature building about the ongoing suit against B.C.’s wolf hunting practices. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Half a million people petition B.C. to end wolf hunt practices