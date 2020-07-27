Mounties said the man pictured here allegedly crossed over the U.S.–Canada border illegally on July 24 by floating naked down the Kettle River. (Grand Forks RCMP/Submitted)

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

A two and a half hour “float chase” down Kettle River last Friday (July 24) ended when RCMP officers in Grand Forks arrested a man who allegedly crossed into Canada illegally.

According to a press release from the RCMP, Stevens County Sheriffs contacted Grand Forks RCMP on Friday at around 1 a.m. to warn them that a stolen vehicle had entered Canada through the closed Port Cascade border crossing.

American officers had attempted to stop the vehicle in Kettle Falls, Wash., successfully using a spike belt, but the suspect continued to drive and rammed through barriers at the border. He then abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

After locating the stolen vehicle that had been abandoned just outside the downtown core in the 7200-block of Highway 3, RCMP were still unable to find the man.

It wasn’t until later that day that he was spotted near where the vehicle was left. RCMP officers say they attempted to arrest the man, but he resisted arrest, then jumped into Kettle River and floated down the river for two-and-a-half hours.

Grand Forks and Midway RCMP walked along the river bank to track the man. Once the river narrowed, an RCMP officer, along with “some good Samaritans” were able to go into the river and escort the man back to shore, where he was taken into police custody without further incident.

Mounties turned the man over to Canada Border Services Agency on Saturday for possible charges.

ALSO READ: Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Grand ForksRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bystander alerts Saanich residents of house fire
Next story
Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Just Posted

Victoria mail carriers had 18 dog incidents in seven months

Canada Post asks public to keep pets contained

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

Highlands brush fire sparked by dead tree falling on power line

Fire chief renews call to stay vigilant during dry season

Cougar sighting near Cordova Bay prompts police warning

Be mindful of surroundings, family members, pets, says Saanich police

Sooke Fire chief urges caution as the weather heats up

Kenn Mount recommends everyone follow B.C. FireSmart guidelines

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on Dec. 10 crash that killed three people

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Temporary shelter ready for homeless by Friday in Sooke

The shelter will be staffed 24/7, including security and cameras

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Most Read