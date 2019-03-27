A Chilliwack RCMP officer faces one charge of driving without due care and attention after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near this location on March 30, 2018. (Google Street View) The RCMP’s watchdog is investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on March 30. (Google Street View)

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack RCMP officer has been charged after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road a year ago.

Const. Yannick Leblanc faces one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act for the incident on March 30, 2018 while the officer was on duty.

Immediately after the woman was struck, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) was notified and started an investigation.

They began by seeking two specific “key witnesses.” The IIOBC reported that two pedestrians were seen walking northbound on the west side of Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue next to the Sardis Library at at the time of the collision.

• READ MORE: Police watchdog seeks two ‘key witnesses’ after pedestrian struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

After the elderly woman was struck, she was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital in serious condition, but soon after her medical status stabilized.

Following the IIOBC investigation, the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO determined the officer may have committed an offence and a report was submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS).

On March 27, a charge was sworn in provincial court in Chilliwack, and Leblanc’s first appearance on the matter is set for April 23.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” according to a BCPS press release.

The IIOBC is an independent civilian oversight agency which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. It does not require any allegation of wrongdoing.

• RELATED: Vedder road shut down after pedestrian struck March 27

• RELATED: IIO seeks drivers who may have witnessed fatality after Taser incident in Chilliwack

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A dedicated B.C. First Nations housing authority moves ahead
Next story
PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Just Posted

On ninth anniversary of Langford’s teen’s murder, Kimberly’s Law reintroduced in legislature

Kimberly Proctor was murdered by two of her peers in 2010

Logging halts as Tsawout leadership launches legal action against members of their community

Indigenous Services Canada to send inspectors amid fractious climate

Proposed Hillside rental development switched to condo project

The development at 1301 Hillside Ave. originally targeted UVic, Camosun student renters

Coroners use new tool to crack mystery of the floating feet in the Salish Sea

BC Coroner Service enlists help of UBC professor’s currents tracking model

JDF curling association hopes to explore ways to keep curling rink open

Association sends letter to West Shore mayors, councils, West Shore Parks & recreation

UVic chapel goes to the dogs… and goats

Weekly pet therapy cafe helps students relieve stress

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 shooting in Nanaimo

Most Read