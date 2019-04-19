(BC RCMP)

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

B.C. RCMP have received an application from a hopeful candidate for their new Police Cat Services unit.

RCMP posted Penny Cirque’s “Kitty Cop” application to their Twitter account on Friday.

The letter from the cat is dated April 10, and it comes after the RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke earlier this month.

Cirque doesn’t specify their breed or gender in the letter, but describes themselves as very small and cuddly.

“The bad guys could easily be taken in by my charm,” Cirque said in the letter. “I am sure they would tell me all the bad things they have done.”

Cirque argues they are the ideal candidate having grown up with horses in Surrey. They highlight their leadership skills by describing how they are training their brother Teddy and friend Monty to race in the Ironman Whistler and Kentucky Derby.

READ MORE: Pomeranian puppy recovering after alleged abuse: BC SPCA

Cirque is no stranger to high speed driving, having experience with “fancy” sports cars.

“I would be able to catch bad guys very easily,” said Cirque.

In addition to training Teddy and Monty, Cirque runs a side business making texting gloves for cats. If hired, Cirque said they will supply gloves to the entire cat team.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Autism support dog helps Langford boy hold his head high

Just Posted

Parishioners bear the weight of a large wooden cross on Good Friday

Good Friday Passion Procession winds through streets of Victoria

Mental health walk/run aims to outpace depression

Walk increased to 5k, run to 10k

Autism support dog helps Langford boy hold his head high

Family shares story for Autism Awareness Month

Tiny house how-to course comes to Greater Victoria

May 4 and 5 at the Cordova Bay 55 Plus Association in Saanich

Archaeologist monitoring building work on Tsawout First Nation amid burial ground concerns

Some in community claim construction has potentially disturbed historic graves, contractor disagrees

WATCH: Movie star and PACE alum Calum Worthy talks musical theatre and his career

“American Vandal” and “Austin and Ally” actor has been returning to the program for over 20 years

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The fire burned through the lattice of oak beams supporting the monument’s vaulted stone ceiling

Most Read