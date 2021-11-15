FILE – A nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE – A nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

B.C. records 1,270 new cases, 16 COVID deaths over the weekend

No new health care outbreaks were reported

The province recorded 1,270 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over the weekend.

According to the health ministry, there were 502 new cases reported Saturday (Nov. 12), 387 cases reported on Sunday and 381 cases reported on Monday.

By health authority, the numbers break down to 417 new cases in Fraser Health, 121 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 275 new cases in Interior Health, 274 new cases in Northern Health and 183 new cases in Island Health.

Of the 16 people who died, one was located in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, two in Interior Health, three in Northern Health and eight in Island Health.

There are currently 376 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 116 are in ICU. Overall, there are 3,837 total active cases across B.C.

The first-dose vaccination rate rose to 90.7 per cent for eligible people ages 12 and up, while the second-dose rate reached 86.8 per cent.

READ MORE: B.C. moves to create protest ‘bubble zones’ for COVID-19 services

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. forest company says rule of law must apply to ongoing protests at Fairy Creek
Next story
Residents evacuated from Qualicum Beach, Parksville as flood waters rise

Just Posted

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Fresh cut sawdust is seen from a tree cut from a cut block near the Òheli campÓ in Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. forest company says rule of law must apply to ongoing protests at Fairy Creek

Warm clothes can become lifesaving items for at-risk residents when winter weather strikes. (Black Press Media file photo)
Clothing donations needed across Greater Victoria