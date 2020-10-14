Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

B.C. recorded another near-record daily COVID-19 case count Wednesday (Oct. 14), with 158 new infections confirmed across the province.

In a statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy minister of health Stephen Brown announced that there are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C. Eighty-four of those people are battling the contagious illness in hospital, 24 from in the intensive care unit.

A further 3,608 people are under active public health monitoring due to being exposed to known cases.

Of the 10,892 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since January, 9,112 have recovered.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 250 deaths.

In the statement, Henry and Brown reminded British Columbians to stay home if they are unwell.

“One of the best things that we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to pay close attention to how we are feeling, by doing our own personal health check each day,” the statement reads.

“This is particularly important if we have recently spent time with people outside of our household bubble or ‘safe six.’”

READ MORE: Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19, poll shows

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Shore RCMP catch thief in the act
Next story
BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO Bruce Williams moderates a lunchtime candidate forum for the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding, attended by the BC Liberals’ Karen Bill (clockwise from top right), the BC Green Party’s Jenn Neilson and the NDP’s Grace Lore. Williams and the Chamber are hosting online forums for five ridings ahead of the Oct. 24 election. (YouTube)
Greater Victoria chamber shifts candidate forums online for 2020

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer CEO’s questions during lunchtime election panels

NDP candidates Murray Rankin, Rob Fleming and Mitzi Dead promised the government would launch a long-term ship repair strategy on Wednesday if reelected. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
NDP promise to launch longterm shipbuilding, repair strategy if reelected

The aim is to create jobs within the province, support west coast shipyards

Film crews will be shooting on the Pat Bay Highway from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Oct. 14 and 15. Traffic control personnel will be guiding drivers through a planned detour. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Rolling closures on Pat Bay Highway for filming in Saanich, Sidney

Traffic to be detoured around film-site

BC Transit has announced that Victoria transit will be free on Election Day, Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Transit is free in Greater Victoria on election day

Voters can reach their polling stations for free on Oct. 24 with public transit

West Shore RCMP chased down and arrested an 18-year-old Langford man on Oct. 8 after catching him stealing from multiple vehicles. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
West Shore RCMP catch thief in the act

18-year-old Langford man arrested for theft

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Chloé MacBeth, Chilliwack SPCA branch manager, gives treats and toys to some of the 11 dogs in quarantine at the shelter on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Why some BC SPCA branches currently have no animals available for adoption

When BC SPCA deals with large-scale intakes, adoptable pets get moved to make room for vulnerable ones

Most Read